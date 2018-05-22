App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consider refund of embedded taxes, says apparel export council

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested union textiles minister Smriti Irani to consider refunding the embedded tax ranging from 4-5 percent on the industry, as it would fill the gap between reduced drawback and rebate on state levies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested union textiles minister Smriti Irani to consider refunding the embedded tax ranging from 4-5 percent on the industry, as it would fill the gap between reduced drawback and rebate on state levies.

The AEPC also requested the minister to raise the issue of Free Trade Agreement with the commerce ministry for further growth of exports since the competitive countries were enjoying the duty-free status, vice-chairman of the council, A Sakthivel said in a press release.

Sakthivel, who met Smriti yesterday at her office in New Delhi, thanked her on behalf of the apparel industry for her support and efforts to revive the industry.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.