Consider refund of embedded taxes, says apparel export council

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has requested union textiles minister Smriti Irani to consider refunding the embedded tax ranging from 4-5 percent on the industry, as it would fill the gap between reduced drawback and rebate on state levies.

The AEPC also requested the minister to raise the issue of Free Trade Agreement with the commerce ministry for further growth of exports since the competitive countries were enjoying the duty-free status, vice-chairman of the council, A Sakthivel said in a press release.

Sakthivel, who met Smriti yesterday at her office in New Delhi, thanked her on behalf of the apparel industry for her support and efforts to revive the industry.