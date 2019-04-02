App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consider foot overbridge collapse near CSMT an 'eye opener': Bombay HC to BMC

The bench said the BMC must stop relying merely on the private structural auditors and must change its policy on getting structural audits, repairs etc., done for bridges across the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the foot overbridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) must be considered an "eye opener" and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to come up with a new policy for the audit, repair, and upkeep of rail and foot overbridges in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar asked the BMC to consider handing over the periodic structural audits of some such bridges, particularly those that received the most footfalls, to an expert agency such as IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) or VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute).

It also said the civic body must streamline its tender process to introduce stringent criteria ensuring only such contractors who had requisite expertise and were capable of doing good work were chosen for structural audits and repairs of bridges.

"When you (BMC) are spending crores of rupees, then why don't you want quality," the bench asked.

related news

The bench was referring to Rs 2.5 crore spent by the BMC on structural audits of bridges in the year 2017-18.

Following the foot overbridge collapse on March 14, in which six persons were killed, the BMC conducted an inquiry, fixing responsibility on the staff who had carried out repair works on the bridge in the year 2013-14, and those who had conducted its structural audit in the year 2017-18.

The bench said the BMC must stop relying merely on the private structural auditors and must change its policy on getting structural audits, repairs etc., done for bridges across the city.

The bench said the BMC must also appoint its own staff, who are experts in the field, as supervisory authorities to conduct routine checks over and above the structural audits conducted by the private parties.

"Hold your chief engineer of bridges accountable. Ask him to conduct routine checks over and above the structural audits. Let this incident be an eye opener for you," the bench said.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Shakeel Ahmed.

The plea, filed through advocates Sujay Kantawala and Mohd Zain, had sought, among other things, that the BMC cancel all structural audit contracts given to the firm D D Desai, which had audited the foot overbridge that collapsed.

As per the BMC, in the 2017-18 audit, the contractor had certified it to be safe and said that the bridge merely needed some minor repairs.

Advocate Zain also urged the court to direct the BMC, Central and Western Railways to carry out a fresh audit of all the rail and foot overbridges in the city.

The BMC counsel Anil Sakhre, however, told the court that the civic body was already re-auditing all bridges in the city.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #BMC #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #mumbai

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mohan Babu Rubbishes Jail Term Reports in a Twitter Post

Kamal Nath Restores Security Cover to RSS Bhopal Office, Complainant t ...

Sennheiser Launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Specificati ...

Ultimate Kho-Kho: India's First IPL-Style Professional Kho-Kho League ...

Baby Turtle Gets Stolen and Eaten by Seagull on Live TV, Twitter Loses ...

Experts Welcome Congress' Promise to Bring School Education Under Stat ...

Stop Promoting Terrorism: Rajnath Tells Pakistan

Follow This Wellness Guide to Quit Smoking, Drinking

Governance Goes into Reverse Gear When Congress and Its Allies are in ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Bharat Electronics in the dock for 'compromising' confidential IAF pro ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Google India VP Rajan Anandan quits after an 8-year stint to join Sequ ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Mid Movie Review: This Soni Razdan film is heavy ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.