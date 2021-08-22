MARKET NEWS

Congress' Tripura unit chief withdraws resignation hours after quitting party

Tripura unit acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas, who had initially said that personal reasons prompted him to tender his resignation, made a U-turn later in the day and said he had offered to quit as there were matters that needed to be handled.

PTI
August 22, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Tripura in-charge of the Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas [Image: Twitter/@sradvbiswas]

Hours after quitting the Congress and announcing his retirement from politics on Saturday, the party's Tripura unit acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas withdrew his resignation, stating that he has been given assurances that his grievances would be looked into.

Biswas, who had initially said that personal reasons prompted him to tender his resignation, made a U-turn later in the day and said he had offered to quit as there were matters that needed to be handled.

"The Tripura in-charge of the Congress, Ajoy Kumar, spoke with me and gave assurance that he would meet me to sort out the issues I am facing here. If he solves them, I don't have any problem serving as the TPCC chief," he maintained. Kumar, on his part, said in a statement that the issues raised by Biswas will be resolved amicably.

The Tripura in-charge of the Congress also said that he would meet the septuagenarian leader on August 29. Biswas, earlier in the day, took to Twitter to say that "today I have resigned from the post of president and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude to Hon'ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji".

He told reporters that "the reasons for taking such a decision are not to be disclosed. I can only say that I resigned due to personal reasons. I have no plan of joining any other party".
PTI
first published: Aug 22, 2021 08:21 am

