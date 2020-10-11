Congress worker assaulted by party members for questioning decision to field rape accused in UP bypolls

Even as the Congress has launched a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a party member was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers after she questioned the party's decision to give ticket to Mukund Bhaskar, a rape accused, for upcoming bypolls in the state.

In a video shared by ANI news agency, Congress worker Tara Yadav was seen being manhandled at a party event in Deoria.



Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10)

She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX Close October 11, 2020

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming bypolls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Yadav added.

Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi has been a long-time member of the party, and is contesting from Deoria assembly seat, for which the voting is scheduled to take place on November 3.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, meanwhile, said they have taken cognisance of the issue.



@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of a woman worker being beaten up by supporters of a leader in Deoria, #UttarPradesh. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup for swift investigation in the matter. The Commission has also sought security for the woman and her family. https://t.co/sRyP3aKcLE

— NCW (@NCWIndia) October 11, 2020

"We've taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It's a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," Sharma said.