Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress worker assaulted by party members for questioning decision to field rape accused in UP bypolls

Congress worker Tara Yadav was seen being manhandled in a video at a party event in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Even as the Congress has launched a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a party member was allegedly assaulted by Congress workers after she questioned the party's decision to give ticket to Mukund Bhaskar, a rape accused, for upcoming bypolls in the state.

In a video shared by ANI news agency, Congress worker Tara Yadav was seen being manhandled at a party event in Deoria.

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned the party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming bypolls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras case victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Yadav added. 

Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi has been a long-time member of the party, and is contesting from Deoria assembly seat, for which the voting is scheduled to take place on November 3.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, meanwhile, said they have taken cognisance of the issue.

"We've taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It's a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," Sharma said.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Hathras Rape Case #India #Politics

