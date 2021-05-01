Congress wins big in Karnataka Urban Local Body polls, gets 7 out of 10 ULBs

(Representative image)

The opposition Congress in Karnataka defeated the ruling BJP by winning 7 out of the 10 urban local bodies (ULBs) that went to polls on April 27.

The Janata Dal (S) performed better than the BJP by winning two seats out of the total 10 while BJP only managed one.

Of 266 seats spread across 10 ULBs, Congress won 119 while JD(S) won 67, as BJP slipped to third position with just 54 seats, reported The Times of India.

After the party emerged victorious, Congress State President DK Shivakumar expressed his happiness in a tweet saying: "Congress has won 7 out of the 10 Urban Local Bodies that went to polls. BJP has won only 1. I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their confidence in the Congress Party and punishing the BJP for its misrule. Overall, Congress won 119 seats, while BJP won just 56 and JD(S) 67."

Shivakumar further urged Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency. "This is not a time to celebrate victory but to reaffirm our commitment to serve the people during these difficult times. I request Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency", read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, has thanked the voters who led the Congress party's grandeur in the elections to the local bodies. "The result of this election is clear as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling the state, has lost its referendum in times of hardship like corona, the government is playing with people's lives. Thus people have given a lesson to the BJP," quoted news agency ANI.

Siddaramaiah suggested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in his statement to dissolve the government. He congratulated the party candidates who have won the election. Siddaramaiah has said that the victorious candidates will act in a way that is not unwarranted by the expectation of the blessed voters.

