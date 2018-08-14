Congress will win MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls, but will lose Lok Sabha polls: Opinion poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose to the Congress in the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections if they were to be held today, results of an ABP-CVoter opinion poll showed.

The outcome of the poll also suggested that the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The BJP, which had won 163 seats in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly election, will only win 57 this time around, while the Congress' seat count will rise to 130 from a mere 21 in 2013, the opinion poll suggested.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had won 165 seats in 2013, but the poll predicted that its seat count would come down to 106 and that the Congress will win 117, which is more than twice its 2013 count of 53.

The poll also predicted that Chhattisgarh, which will go to polls later this year, will show a similar trend. The Congress will likely increase its seat count in the state from 39 to 54, while the BJP's count will fall to 33 this time around from 49 in the previous election.

In all three states, the Congress is seen getting a clear majority in the Assembly elections.

However, the 28,000 respondents of the opinion poll voted differently when it came to the Lok Sabha election and selected the BJP as the apparent winner.

The survey predicted that all three states will vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. These states together have 65 Lok Sabha seats.