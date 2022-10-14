English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Congress will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi

    AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra said this at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

    PTI
    October 14, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if her party was voted to power in the Assembly elections.

    AICC general secretary Vadra said this at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

    She said the decision to restore the old pension scheme and provide one lakh jobs to unemployed youth would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress was voted to power in the state.

    Earlier, Gandhi paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan before formally launching the Congress' election campaign in the hill state.

    She also released the party's election theme song on the occasion.

    Close

    Gandhi's rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, the party's election campaign committee chairperson Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior leader Rajeev Shukla also spoke on this occasion.
    PTI
    Tags: #AICC #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Congress #Himachal Pradesh #Priyanka Gandhi #Priyanka Vadra Gandhi #Vande Bharat Express
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.