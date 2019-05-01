App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will not cut into UP gathbandhan's vote, will damage BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

Asked whether she was afraid of contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Priyanka said she was not scared at all and that she joined politics 'for good'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh as the party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage BJP's chances in the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said May 1.

Asked whether she was afraid of contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Priyanka said she was not scared at all and that she joined politics "for good".

"If Priyanka Gandhi gets scared, she will sit at home and not do politics. I am in politics for good and will be there," she said.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also hit out at the BJP for what she called its "obsession" with the Gandhi family when the focus should be on solving people's problems.

related news

On the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka said, "We have carefully chosen candidates so that either Congress wins or they cut into BJP's votes. Congress is not at all cutting into votes of the 'UP gathbandhan'."

Priyanka was talking to the media during her campaign trail in Amethi where her brother Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) forged an alliance months before the Lok Sabha polls, but kept out the Congress as there was no agreement on seat-sharing.

According to political observers, the anti-BJP vote could get split between the Congress and the UP alliance, benefitting BJP.

"This is not a preparation for (assembly polls) in UP in 2022. This is about defeating BJP in 2019," she said, adding, "Congress party is weak in UP we need to strengthen it here. I am working towards it."

Priyanka said there was no leader like her brother Rahul Gandhi as he listens to people and tries to resolve their problems.

"BJP is obsessed with Gandhi family. When we come here we do not talk about our family. We talk about problems of people, but they target our family in half of their speeches," said Priyanka.

On the decision of her not being fielded from Varanasi, she said if she had contested from the temple town, she would have been confined to only one constituency.

"I am not dejected that I am not contesting from Varanasi. I wanted to campaign and strengthen Congress in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Had I contested from Varanasi I would have got confined to Varanasi alone and would not have been able to work for strengthening the party," she said.

"There is a lot of work to do in eastern Uttar Pradesh and we have to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and strengthen the Congress," she said.

The Congress fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi, ending weeks of speculations that the constituency may witness a blockbuster contest between Modi and Priyanka.

"I am not fighting elections or campaigning for myself...I have a lot of work to do here and every Congress candidate wants me to campaign for them," she said.

"I had said in the beginning that if the party wants me to contest (from Varanasi), then I am ready and would go by the party's decision," she added.

Training her guns on the BJP, Priyanka alleged that the government at the Centre has not given "nyay" (justice) to people.

"People are harassed. This government has lost the trust of the people who voted them on hopes which have been dashed," she added.

The BJP had won a whopping 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on May 1, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Anushka Sharma will have a fairly pleasant year, predicts ganesha!

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel's latest outing smashes ...

Priyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusin ...

Sunny Deol on entering politics: I am stepping into a new phase

Kal Penn as Ladies Bhai has made fans wanting to see him on Taarak Meh ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled for Holding Her Daughter Aaradhya's Han ...

‘Act of Cowardice’: Rajnath Singh Assures Maharashtra of All Assis ...

Alia Bhatt Flaunts This Season's Hottest Bag Trend from Karl Lagerfeld ...

National Level Taekwondo Player From Manipur Sells Fruit Salad to Fund ...

No Need to Give Any Person Power to Hurt You: Soni Razdan on Personal ...

What about Ghunghat? Owaisi Lashes Out at Shiv Sena over Burqa Ban Cal ...

Hours Ahead of PM's Rally in MP, Kamal Nath Says Modi Violates Poll Co ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Feeling Huge Anxiety Being Captain of Side: F ...

'Despicable Attack': PM Modi Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Gadch ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Contesting in Varanasi would have limit ...

Rahul Gandhi apologises to Supreme Court for wrong attribution of 'cho ...

Donald Trump backed waivers to India and other allies before tighter I ...

Cyclone Fani may hit Odisha on Friday: Here is all you need to know

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

Sebi order in co-location case will not impact market, says NSE CEO Vi ...

Top 10 equity mutual funds in terms of returns in April

NSE co-location case: These are the names Sebi has penalised or ordere ...

Eight core industries show 4.7% growth in March 2019

Kanchana 3 edges past Rs 100 cr at worldwide box office; Madhuraraja b ...

Election Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi in Wardha speech ...

Indian soldiers burnt houses in Kashmir, used civilians as human shiel ...

Rioting breaks out in Venezuela amid Juan Guaido's 'coup attempt'; Nic ...

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, bu ...

Champions League: Liverpool's high-tempo football faces off with extra ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Cut the crap, Mark Zuckerberg, nobody cares if Facebook is encrypted, ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.