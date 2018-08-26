App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress will cooperate with BJP if they pass Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul Gandhi

"I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP," Gandhi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his party would happily co-operate with the BJP if they wish to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament. Speaking during an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics, the 48-year-old leader said that he has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP," Gandhi said.

The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, but has been stalled in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress chief during the occasion also stated that quality of debate in Parliament has deteriorated in the last few decades.

"The quality of debate in the same Parliament in 50s & 60s was high, but if you notice the level of debate in the Indian Parliament today, the quality has decreased. This is because the MPs don't have the power to make laws," said Gandhi.

Gandhi said that over the years minorities have progressed.

"If you look at the history of India for the last 70 years, you would understand that more minorities are able to move forward," said Gandhi.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 09:12 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.