Congress will come back to power in Madhya Pradesh after bypolls, says former CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on May 3 expressed confidence that Congress would come back to power after bypolls are held for 24 of 230 Assembly seats in the state.

Nath had to quit as CM on March 20 after 22 of his MLAs rebelled and resigned from the Assembly following the decision of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to leave the Congress and join the BJP.

"When by-elections are held, voters will speak their mind. We will win 20-22 seats. Will the (BJP) government last then?" Nath said during a press conference, The Indian Express has reported.

No bypoll date for the vacant seats has been announced so far. Two of these seats are vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs.

According to the newspaper, Nath admitted that he had been wrong in believing that Congress MLAs would not shift their loyalties to the BJP. However, he said the defectors would lose face in the by-elections because the voters in their constituencies know that they are "bought".

According to the report, Nath said while he has decades of experience in politics, he was never involved in the politics of deal-making and neither was his politics driven by personal ambition.

"I am hurt. I never thought our MLAs could fall for such allurements. I have long political experience, but did not have experience of deals in politics," Nath said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Speaking about the coronavirus outbreak in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said that while he was the CM, his government had taken a number of measures in anticipation of the epidemic, but the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has been unable to handle the outbreak.