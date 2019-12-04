Congress to take out rally in Delhi on December 14

The Congress will take out a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the state of the economy, unemployment and unprecedented price hike due to the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre, a party leader said here on December 4.

"The Congress is organising a mega rally in Delhi on December 14 to protest against the economic crisis, large-scale unemployment and unprecedented price hike," the chief spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.

He added that members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the PCC, including former ministers, former legislators, district presidents and leaders of the frontal wings of the party's state unit from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, would take part in the rally.

The rally would be taken out as part of the party's nationwide programme against the "worst kind of economic slowdown, leading to large-scale unemployment and an unprecedented price hike", which was a matter of great concern to the countrymen, the Congress spokesperson said.

The wrong economic policies of the BJP-led government over the last six years had brought the country to this situation of financial emergency and as against the promise of generating two crore new jobs annually, those employed in the private sector were losing their jobs, he added.