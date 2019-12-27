App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to take out flag marches across country on its foundation day

Congress' general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said the party will celebrate its foundation day by hoisting its flag at the AICC Headquarters here at 9:30 AM on December 28.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Congress will take out flag marches across the country on its foundation day on Saturday, December 28, to take its “Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people. The decision to take out flag marches comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is opposed to.

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, the presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of “Save Constitution-Save India”, he said in a statement.

They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, Venugopal said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will join the programme in Guwahati with other senior leaders participating in their respective states.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

