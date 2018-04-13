Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women

The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.

Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests today in support of protection of women.

They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.

Gandhi had led a midnight march to the India Gate in the national capital last night asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.

The Congress has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger last year in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's residence in Lucknow.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

The chargesheet in the case had revealed chilling details about how she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

The opposition party has also alleged that the accused were being "protected" by the authorities concerned.

Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march last night, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.

He said Modi's silence over the rising atrocities against women was "unacceptable" and that India was waiting for him to speak up.