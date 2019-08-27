Congress to launch NYAY pilot project in Chhattisgarh: Report

The Indian National Congress is set to roll out the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) in Chhattisgarh, The Hindu has reported. NYAY, or minimum income guarantee scheme, was the Congress’ central promise in the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

According to the report, the Chhattisgarh government is likely to launch a pilot project for the NYAY scheme. This was under directions from the party high command, the report adds.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi last week.

NYAY was so central to the Congress’ general election campaign that its poll slogan was 'Ab Hoga Nyay (now there will be justice)'. Under the scheme, Congress has promised to give guaranteed annual income support of Rs 72,000 to poor families, if voted to power.

In Chhattisgarh, the pilot project promises to handout Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 percent of the poorest families. Rolling out the scheme in Chhattisgarh is being seen as Congress’ attempt to keep the project afloat despite the failed poll campaign.

The pilot project will begin in a small area first, similar to the malnutrition project that has started in Bastar to begin with, and will expand it to the rest of the State on October 2, Baghel told the newspaper.

The modalities will be chalked out after final discussions with the party leadership.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign, then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called NYAY a “surgical strike on poverty”. He had also allayed fears that the salaried middle class would have to foot the bill.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had also claimed that the minimum income guarantee scheme will not result in any new taxes and help restart the "economic engine" which has come to a "stop".