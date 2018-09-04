Congress to hold protests across Gujarat for farm loan waiver

As Patidar leader Hardik Patel has launched an indefinite fast, the Congress, in an apparent bid to corner the BJP government in Gujarat, announced on Tuesday state-wide protests for farm loan waiver.

Patel is on hunger strike demanding quota for the Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

Several Congress leaders have visited him in the last eleven days since his fast began and announced support, which has prompted the BJP to allege that his agitation is a Congress-backed one.

"Congress will hold protests at every district and taluka headquarters tomorrow with the slogan 'save democracy, waive loans of farmers'. Our demand is the government immediately give relief to farmers by waiving farm loans," the opposition party said in a release. "The BJP government has become arrogant. It has not shown interest in heeding the problems faced by people," it added.

A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that the 2015 quota agitation of the Patidar community, led by Patel, helped the party make gains in last year's Assembly elections.

The party is hoping that Hardik Patel will similarly help it in a big way in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Energy minister and BJP leader Saurabh Patel alleged today that the quota agitation is "political", and is backed by the Congress.