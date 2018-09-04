App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 11:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold protests across Gujarat for farm loan waiver

"Our demand is the government immediately give relief to farmers by waiving farm loans," Congress said in a release

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Patidar leader Hardik Patel has launched an indefinite fast, the Congress, in an apparent bid to corner the BJP government in Gujarat, announced on Tuesday state-wide protests for farm loan waiver.

Patel is on hunger strike demanding quota for the Patidar community and loan waiver for farmers.

Several Congress leaders have visited him in the last eleven days since his fast began and announced support, which has prompted the BJP to allege that his agitation is a Congress-backed one.

"Congress will hold protests at every district and taluka headquarters tomorrow with the slogan 'save democracy, waive loans of farmers'. Our demand is the government immediately give relief to farmers by waiving farm loans," the opposition party said in a release. "The BJP government has become arrogant. It has not shown interest in heeding the problems faced by people," it added.

A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that the 2015 quota agitation of the Patidar community, led by Patel, helped the party make gains in last year's Assembly elections.

The party is hoping that Hardik Patel will similarly help it in a big way in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Energy minister and BJP leader Saurabh Patel alleged today that the quota agitation is "political", and is backed by the Congress.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 11:22 pm

tags #Congress #Gujarat #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.