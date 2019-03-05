App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold CWC meet in Ahmedabad on March 12

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee was previously scheduled for February 28 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress
Congress
Whatsapp

Congress is likely to hold the meeting of its highest decision-making body in Ahmedabad on March 12, party sources said Tuesday, days after it was postponed in the wake of deteriorating security situation between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terrorist attack.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee was previously scheduled for February 28 in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

But the opposition party decided to postpone it after the Pulwama attack on Feb 14 in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed and the Indian Air Force's strike on a Jaish training camp in Pakistan on Feb 26.

Party sources said now the meeting will be held on March 12 in Ahmedabad.

related news

After the meeting in the morning, the Congress leadership, including party president Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad, they said.

The party top brass was expected to attend the CWC meeting.

This will be the first poll rally that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would attend, days after her foray in active politics as Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The CWC would discuss the current political scenario and review the progress for the coming general election.

The party's strategy for 2019 polls and its campaign roadmap are likely to be finalised at the meeting ahead of the announcement of the general election, expected in the coming days.

The last CWC meet in Gujarat was held 58 years ago, a party leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi's brother and party president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi will be present at the rally in Ahmedabad, a BJP stronghold.

The "Sankalp Rally" is being perceived by Congress leaders as a major morale booster to the party in the state where it has been out of power for almost three decades.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:26 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa and Charity Arm FIF, Two W ...

Credit Wars Break Out in MP as Congress and BJP Lawmakers Tussle to In ...

India Trashes Pakistan's Claim of Downing IAF's Sukhoi Jet During Last ...

India vs Australia | Followed Dhoni and Rohit's Advice to Use Vijay fo ...

CBI Books Excise Official For Submitting Fake Caste Certificate During ...

Matua Matriarch Binapani Devi Dies at 100; Mamata Banerjee Terms it He ...

India vs Australia | Twitter Reacts After India's Thrilling Eight-Run ...

21 Years After Four Nuns Were Gang-raped by 26 Men in Madhya Pradesh, ...

India vs Australia | Kohli, Shankar Star as India Seal Eight-Run Win t ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban o ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Oppo F11 Pro first impressions: Great overall package for competitive ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

Akshay Kumar was literally 'on fire’ at the launch of his Amazon Pri ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji treats fans to a sneak peek from the sets of ...

Malang: Disha Patani flaunts her 8k coffee mug while Aditya Roy Kapur ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni gets chased around by a pitch inv ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.