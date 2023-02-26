 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress to give 50% reservation to women, youth at all party positions

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include former prime ministers from the party and former AICC chiefs, besides leaders of the Congress in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Representative Image

The Congress carried out 85 amendments in its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), women, youth and minorities in its working committee and at all party positions.

The party decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to SCs/STs/OBCs/minorities vertically and provide horizontal reservation to youth below 50 years and women in both reserved and unreserved categories.

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 23, with 18 members to be elected and 17 to be nominated.