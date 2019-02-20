App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress taunts Sena-BJP tie-up, questions saffron party's idea of holy alliance

The saffron party’s love affair with Sena ended on a sour note after the 2014 assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP President Amit Shah hugs Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray after announcement of an alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, in Mumbai on Monday. (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

After being repeatedly taunted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its choice of allies, the Congress took its turn to take a jibe at the saffron party for announcing its tie-up with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Soon after BJP and the Shiv Sena, who were at loggerheads earlier, finalised a seat-sharing pact for the upcoming general elections on Monday, the Opposition reminded the ruling party of the times when Uddhav Thackeray’s party had vehemently criticised it.

Playing on the words ‘unholy alliance’, which the BJP used to refer to the 'Mahagathbandhan', the Congress dubbed the latest tie-up with Sena as the “BJP’s idea of a holy alliance”.

Branding the grand-alliance as “mahamilawat” (great adulteration), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dismissed the attempt of opposition parties to put up a united fight against the NDA, on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. He had also said the people of India would reject the alliance in the polls.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister upheld the seat-sharing pact saying the BJP- Sena alliance would continue to work for the well-being of Maharashtra.

However, there is no denying that the BJP had shared a tumultuous relationship with the Sena through the ongoing term. The Sena had spared no chance to take potshots at the BJP over the Ram Temple issue, Kashmir issue, and the Rafale deal, stressing every now and then, how in Maharashtra it “was and will always be the big brother”.

On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah had said just last month that it would definitely defeat the Sena if it does not partner with the party before the 2019 elections. This, in turn, had drawn a sharp reaction from the Sena which said “Maharashtra will see to it that you will be routed in the election”.

The saffron party’s love affair with Sena had ended on a bad note after the 2014 assembly elections.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 09:50 am

tags #2019 General Elections #Lok Sabha elections

