Congress surprised over CM's statement to make Himachal quarantine destination

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has expressed surprise over Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's statement of exploring ways to promote the hill state as a quarantine destination to boost tourism.

In a press note issued here, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore asked the chief minister to take “practical decisions after due consideration” for reviving the state's economy.

“It is not only wrong to present Himachal as a quarantine destination but it may also prove dangerous for the state… The Congress would not accept this decision to give an open invitation to the pandemic,” Rathore said.

It has already become difficult to control coronavirus in Himachal due to the recent spurt in cases but if the state is turned into a quarantine destination, the situation might get out of hand, Rathore said.

Presenting Himachal as a quarantine destination for revival of tourism industry will prove to be anti-public, he said, adding that the state government should instead seek a financial relief package from the Centre.

Thakur had recently told a private news channel that the state government might promote Himachal Pradesh as a quarantine destination by converting its hotels into quarantine centres.



