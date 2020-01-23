App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress suffering from 'mental bankruptcy', says J P Nadda

Nadda was addressing a public meeting here in support of the amended law three days after taking over the reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Newly elected BJP national president J P Nadda on January 23 slammed the Congress for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying the leadership of the party was suffering from "mental bankruptcy". "The Congress has lost all hopes. Its leadership is suffering from 'manasik diwaliyapan' (mental bankruptcy). The statements issued by the party in the last eight months will reflect that these are intended to help Pakistan," he said.

Nadda was addressing a public meeting here in support of the amended law three days after taking over the reins from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 59-year-old leader from Himachal Pradesh was elected as BJP's 11th president on Monday after he emerged as the only nominee in the fray.

Close

In an apparent reference to the leaders of the BSP and the SP, he said, "These days Dalit leaders are opposing the CAA. These Dalit leaders and the Congress hardly know anything about the CAA and are only spreading canards to mislead people."

related news

Nadda said the political innings of the two parties was over and they have understood that times have changed and the country is marching rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seeking to allay apprehensions created by the Congress that minority community members will lose their citizenship under the new law, the BJP chief said, "The CAA is to give citizenship and not to snatch it. Those who do not know anything about the law are misguiding the people.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Congress #Current Affairs #India #J P Nadda

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.