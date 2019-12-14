App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 03:04 PM IST

Congress stoking violence against amended Citizenship Act: Amit Shah

Shah, addressing an election rally here, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a "stomach ache" to the opposition party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act.

"We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it," he said.

The BJP president also assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.

"I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them," he said.

Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue.

"I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution," Shah added.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 02:44 pm

