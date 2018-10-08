App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress' stand on Sabarimala will only help RSS-BJP combine: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said the Congress' stand could not be accepted by any political party which believed in secular and democratic values.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the Congress over its stand on the Sabarimala temple issue, saying it would only help the campaign of the RSS-BJP combine against secular-democratic values.

He said while the Congress' central leadership had welcomed the SC judgment as a progressive step, its Kerala unit had opposed the verdict.

Yechury said the Congress' stand could not be accepted by any political party which believed in secular and democratic values.

"The Kerala unit of Congress is opposing the implementation of the verdict and is protesting along with the BJP. By such a stance the Congress is only helping the RSS-BJP combine campaign against secular-democratic values and the right to equality enshrined in the Constitution," he told reporters.

He alleged the BJP and the RSS opposed the apex court's judgment on the issue and were behind the agitations in Kerala.

The CPI (M) had earlier welcomed the verdict on entry of women of all ages to the ancient Kerala shrine, saying the verdict upholds equal rights for women.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on September 28 lifted a ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 to 50 from entering the temple, stating the century-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.