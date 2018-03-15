Congress stage protests against expulsion of two party MLAs

Congress today held protests here against the expulsion of its two MLAs from Telangana Legislative Assembly for their "unruly" behaviour on the occasion of Governor ESL Narasimhan's address to the joint sitting of the legislature.

The two expelled MLAs -- Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar started a 48-hour 'Satyagraha' yesterday against their expulsion, alleging that the action against them was unilateral.

A delegation of state Congress leaders would meet Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi tomorrow to complain against the "illegal and unconstitutional" expulsion of the two MLAs, a Congress release said.

The party said the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy has written a letter to the Speaker, urging him to provide the footage from all the video cameras from inside the House on March 12.

Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud suffered an eye injury when an object was allegedly thrown at him after the conclusion of the Governor's address on March 12.