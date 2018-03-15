App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 08:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress stage protests against expulsion of two party MLAs

The party said the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy has written a letter to the Speaker, urging him to provide the footage from all the video cameras from inside the House on March 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress today held protests here against the expulsion of its two MLAs from Telangana Legislative Assembly for their "unruly"  behaviour on the occasion of Governor ESL Narasimhan's address to the joint sitting of the legislature.

The two expelled MLAs -- Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar started a 48-hour 'Satyagraha' yesterday against their expulsion, alleging that the action against them was unilateral.

A delegation of state Congress leaders would meet Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi tomorrow to complain against the "illegal and unconstitutional" expulsion of the two MLAs, a Congress release said.

The party said the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly K Jana Reddy has written a letter to the Speaker, urging him to provide the footage from all the video cameras from inside the House on March 12.

Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud suffered an eye injury when an object was allegedly thrown at him after the conclusion of the Governor's address on March 12.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC