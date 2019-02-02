App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress slams Akali Dal for 'silence' on Rs 6,000 farm support

Accusing the BJP government of insulting the farming community with the Rs 500-per month support, the Congress asked the Akali Dal to leave the ministerial post in the Union cabinet on the farmers' issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Punjab Congress on February 1 slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal for its "silence" on the Rs 6,000 annual support scheme announced for the farmers in the interim Union budget, daring the BJP ally to justify that the "meagre" amount could help address the farm crisis.

Accusing the BJP government of insulting the farming community with the Rs 500-per month support, the Congress asked the Akali Dal to leave the ministerial post in the Union cabinet on the farmers' issue.

"On each and every issue, you can always find the statement or tweet from the Akali Dal. But, ever since the budget has been announced, not even a single word has been uttered by it. Neither (Parkash Singh) Badal 'sahib', Sukhbir (Badal) nor minister 'sahiba' (Harsimrat Kaur Badal) made any statement on it," Congress state president Sunil Jakhar said while addressing the media here.

"This silence itself shows that Akali Dal has kneeled before the BJP government at the Centre," Jakhar said.

related news

The Gurdaspur MP said he wanted to hear Sukhbir Badal state that the Rs 500 per month was better than Rs 2-lakh debt-waiver given by the Congress government in the state. "With which face will he (Sukhbir) criticise the Rs 2-lakh debt-waiver?" he asked, pointing out to the criticisms against the state government's scheme.

"Is it (Rs 6,000) not an insult to the farming community? How can now he justify Rs 500 (per month) for distressed growers?" Jakhar asked.

"Akali Dal should leave the cabinet berth (held by Harsimrat) at the Centre," Jakhar demanded. "They can neither speak for the welfare of farmers or 'panth' (Sikh community). They just want to save their own seat."

Incidentally, the SAD was irked over the perceived interference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the internal affairs of Sikhs, including management of gurdwaras.

While Jakhar and the party's incharge of Punjab, Asha Kumari, dubbed the interim budget "disappointing", state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal described it as a "panic reaction".

"The budget has rubbed salt into the wounds of farmers and poor people," Jakhar said.

The Congress leader said his party would fulfil its promise of minimum income guarantee for the poor if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"The bottom line is none of the scheme announced in the budget was backed by money," Manpreet Badal said.

Badal wondered how the Centre would generate resources to meet its promises and claimed that it would have to impose tax to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore if it wanted to execute the proposals.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.