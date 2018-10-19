App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress sidelined Sardar Patel, says Gujarat Vijay Rupani

Rupani was speaking at the flagging off function of the "Ekta Yatra" chariot in Bardoli town in Surat district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Statue of Unity website
Image: Statue of Unity website

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the Congress had sidelined Sardar Patel and had promoted members of only one family.

Rupani was speaking at the flagging off function of the "Ekta Yatra" chariot in Bardoli town in Surat district.

The chariot, with a statue of Sardar Patel as well as an LED screen, will cover around 5,000 villages to make people aware of Patel's contribution in uniting the country.

The Ekta Yatra is being organised by the ruling BJP government ahead of the unveiling of the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.

The yatra will be held in two phases and would cover 10,000 villages in the state.

"Unfortunately, for 40 years, these people (Congress) did not put up Sardar Patel's portrait in the Parliament," Rupani told the gathering at Bardoli.

"They (Congress) only talked about one family. People were told the history of that family only. Sardar Patel was sidelined. Luckily, Modi ji has decided to give a fitting tribute to Sardar by making a grand statue of his, which, at 182 metres, is the tallest in the world," the Gujarat CM said.

The Statue of Unity is located on Sadhu Bet island near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada River.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 10:21 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.