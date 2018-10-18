App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress should have a large heart in forging alliances: CPI

On the issue of seat sharing in Telangana, Anjaan said other parties of the Congress-led grand alliance cannot wait for long.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At a time when opposition parties are stressing on forging a joint front to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, CPI national secretary Atul Anjaan said the Congress should have a large heart and be brave in forming an alliance as it is the biggest party.

Anjaan, the Communist Party of India's man-in-charge of forming a non-BJP alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, said that to defeat the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election, an alliance of non-BJP political forces is a must and it should be state specific.

He also reminded the Congress of the Gujarat Assembly election, claiming it could have won the polls had it joined hands with smaller parties.

"The Congress must have a large heart to attain its big political ambition. With a small heart, it can't attain a large political goal," said Anjaan.

related news

He said regional and smaller political parties should also shed their differences in forming an alliance to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.

Noting that seat sharing is the key to striking successful alliances in 2019 polls, the CPI leader cited the example of Gujarat.

"The BJP's defeat in Gujarat was almost certain had Congress formed alliance with more small political parties. The Congress had lost about 20 seats with a margin of 300-1900 votes. Forming an alliance with smaller parties could have won at least 10 more seats," said Anjaan.

He added that "Gujarat model of BJP was almost a close chapter but due to Congress' miscalculations, it is still alive".

Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his temple visits before starting campaign in poll-bound states, the CPI national secretary said, "By visiting temples alone you cannot win. You have to be realistic, you must have sense on ground reality."

On the issue of seat sharing in Telangana, Anjaan said other parties of the Congress-led grand alliance cannot wait for long.

"We can't keep waiting for Congress' formal announcement. We are preparing for the elections. Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP," added Anjaan.

The CPI wanted to have alliance with the Congress in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan but the grand old party declined it.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 09:41 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.