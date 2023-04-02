 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress should also apologise to OBCs: BJP

PTI
BJP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to file criminal defamation case, / Apr 02, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Replying to a question, he noted that Congress leaders had been till recently protesting the court’s conviction of Gandhi by wearing black clothes and with "black intentions”.

The Congress has finally shown its faith in the judicial system and it should now also apologise to backward classes for "insulting” them, the BJP said on Sunday following reports that Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.

"This is a welcome step. Though delayed, the Congress has shown faith in the judicial system,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told reporters at a presser.

Though it is worth pondering as to why the Congress took so many days to move a higher court for its "top” leader, when it has done so within hours in some other cases, he said.