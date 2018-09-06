App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress shedding crocodile tears over price rise: BJP

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit back at the Congress after it gave a call for 'Bharat bandh' on September 10 over rising fuel prices, as he attributed the price increase to international factor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP Thursday accused Congress of shedding "crocodile tears" over rising fuel prices, saying the opposition party gave protection to the "price rise mafia" when it was in power and is now "exploiting" the masses.

The prices will fall soon, he added.

Putting up a strong defence of the government, Naqvi said it has kept inflation under control since it came to power in 2014.

"Prices have risen to some extent due to international factors. They will soon come down," he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "It gave protection to price rise mafia when it was in power. It is now shedding crocodile tears to exploit people." The Congress' concern is "fake" and the party is master of such "frauds", he said.

The Congress will organise a nationwide shutdown on September 10 over rising fuel prices, party leaders announced Thursday and asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi #Politics

