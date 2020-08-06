172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|congress-seeks-early-parliament-session-to-discuss-covid-19-pandemic-sino-india-and-economic-situation-5656371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress seeks early Parliament session to discuss COVID-19 pandemic, Sino-India and economic situation

Maken said it is not just the Chinese transgression which is a big issue, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic situation in the country should also be discussed in Parliament.

PTI

The Congress on August 6 demanded that a session of Parliament be convened to enable discussion on key issues like the COVID-19 situation, the Sino-India standoff at the border and the state of the economy in the country. Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said a way should be found out soon to hold a session of the Parliament.

He said various leaders of the Congress have asked for holding the Parliament session early and the government should act accordingly.

"There are so many issues concerning the country and a way should be found out to call a Parliament session," he told reporters at a virtual press conference.

"There are very important things. There should be a way out to convene Parliament -- a virtual session or there should be different ways -- the government should look at different ways and means to call the session," the Congress leader said.

The PARTY has been demanding early convening of a Parliament session to discuss important issues.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is due and sources indicate that the same could be convened by the end of this month or early next month.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:21 pm

