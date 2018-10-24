Congress seeks activists views for manifesto preparation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Congress leaders met Mumbai-based activists and sought their views on various issues being faced by the city for incorporating them in the party's manifesto for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, who heads the AICC manifesto sub-committee, interacted with a cross section of people here Tuesday as part of the party's national outreach programme -- 'Jan Awaaz (people's voice)'.

After the interaction, Selja said, "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to reach out to people and prepare a manifesto which will aim at solving most of their issues."

"The Congress has given the country many credible institutions. But unfortunately, they are being destroyed one after the other," the Rajya Sabha MP said without elaborating. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said issues and challenges pertaining to urbanisation in the megacity were discussed with activists from various fields.

Besides, the problems of sanitation, housing, water supply, solid waste management and environment in the city were also discussed, he added.

City-based lawyer Afroz Shah, who led the suburban Versova beach cleanliness drive, transport activist Ashok Datar, NGO Praja Foundation's founder and managing trustee Nitai Mehta, journalist-turned-activist Sucheta Dalal, RTI activist Anil Galgali and others put forth their views during the interaction.