App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress seeks activists views for manifesto preparation ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, who heads the AICC manifesto sub-committee, interacted with a cross section of people here Tuesday as part of the party's national outreach programme -- 'Jan Awaaz (people's voice)'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leaders met Mumbai-based activists and sought their views on various issues being faced by the city for incorporating them in the party's manifesto for the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja, who heads the AICC manifesto sub-committee, interacted with a cross section of people here Tuesday as part of the party's national outreach programme -- 'Jan Awaaz (people's voice)'.

After the interaction, Selja said, "Our party president Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to reach out to people and prepare a manifesto which will aim at solving most of their issues."

"The Congress has given the country many credible institutions. But unfortunately, they are being destroyed one after the other," the Rajya Sabha MP said without elaborating. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said issues and challenges pertaining to urbanisation in the megacity were discussed with activists from various fields.

Besides, the problems of sanitation, housing, water supply, solid waste management and environment in the city were also discussed, he added.

City-based lawyer Afroz Shah, who led the suburban Versova beach cleanliness drive, transport activist Ashok Datar, NGO Praja Foundation's founder and managing trustee Nitai Mehta, journalist-turned-activist Sucheta Dalal, RTI activist Anil Galgali and others put forth their views during the interaction.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.