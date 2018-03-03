App
Mar 03, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities

With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore possibilities of forming a government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

According to sources, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath left for Shillong this morning to work out possible tie-ups with independents in Meghalaya to form a government there.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

The Congress currently rules Meghalaya and is set to emerge as the single largest party in the state, according to trends available for most of the seats in the state. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results 

The Congress's move comes in the wake of criticism in the past that the party was caught “napping” in Goa and Manipur, where despite emerging as the single-largest party it failed to form governments there.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

Sources said Patel and Nath would land in Shillong post noon and will hold discussions with party leaders there, including outgoing chief minister Mukul Sangma. Meghalaya is one of the five states currently held by the Congress. the other states are Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram and Puducherry.

