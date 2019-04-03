App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress releases list of 11 candidates

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Wednesday released a list of 11 candidates, including six from Gujarat and four from West Bengal, for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Sarat Patnaik from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

In its list of six candidates from Gujarat, the party has fielded Parthibhai Bhatol from Banaskantha, Rajendra Thakor from Sabarkantha and Paresh Dhanani from Amreli.

The party also fielded Manhar Patel from Bhavnagar, Bimal Shah from Kheda and Ashok Adhevada from Surat.

Besides announcing its Lok Sabha candidate for one seat in Odisha, the party also released a list of 9 candidates for the assembly polls in the state.

For West Bengal, the party nominated four candidates -- Syed Shahid Imam from Kolkata Uttar, Lakshman Chandra Seth from Tamluk, Khandakar Mohammad Sifullah from Ghatal and Biswarup Mondal from Asansol.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

