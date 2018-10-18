App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress releases first list of 12 candidate for 1st phase of Chhattisgarh polls

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a statement, announced the candidates for seats in southern Chhattisgarh, which is infested by Naxals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on October 18 released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, in a statement, announced the candidates for seats in southern Chhattisgarh, which is infested by Naxals.

Among the candidates fielded by the party are Devati Karma from Dantewada-ST seat, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar-ST seat and Shishu Pal Sori from Kanker-ST.

The party also decided that its leader Rekhchand Jain will contest from Jagdalpur assembly seat. These seats are highly sensitive and affected by Naxal violence.

A total of 18 assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #India #Politics

