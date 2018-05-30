Congress questions TMC's protests against fuel price hike

The Congress today questioned TMC's protest against the hike in fuel price and asked it to reduce state-level taxes if it was "really serious" about the issue.

"TMC is protesting against fuel price hike. But is it really serious about it or is it just playing to the gallery before the Lok Sabha polls ? If TMC is really serious then it should reduce VAT and other state-level taxes on fuel - that would bring down the oil prices," WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury said.

"It is very easy to blame others. Why doesn't it (TMC) do what it preaches if it is so concerned about the hardship of the masses," he told newsmen here.

TMC had held protests in the city against the fuel price hike yesterday. The party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in a recent tweet expressed concern over the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

Describing the steep hike in petroleum prices as an "anti-people policy of the Centre", Chowdhury alleged that it was done to suit the interests of the oil companies.

Slamming the TMC government in West Bengal, he said there has been no development in the state in the last seven years "except for the dubious distinction of being the number one in terms of attack on democratic rights and opposition parties".

He demanded that the government publish a white paper on the achievements in the field of industry, employment generation in the state.