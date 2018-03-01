App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress pushed farmers into debt during its rule: Sambit Patra

Patra said Congress leaders "who are deep-rooted in corruption" would not understand the importance of crop loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of having pushed farmers into debt during its rule and claimed that the BJP governments in the Centre and Rajasthan were working to free peasants from farm loan.

He said Congress leaders "who are deep-rooted in corruption" would not understand the importance of crop loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000.

The Centre was working on strategies to double the income of farmers by 2022, whereas the Congress is politicising farmers' issues, Patra said on the sidelines of a BJP media workshop organised here.

"People did not believe in the previous UPA dispensation, but they trust the Narendra Modi-led government and believe that India's economy is growing fast under this rule," the BJP leader said.

He appreciated the Rajasthan government and its schemes such as Bhamashah Yojna, Grameen Gaurav Path and Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojna, saying the state government was working on the Centre's development path.

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC