Congress pushed farmers into debt during its rule: Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of having pushed farmers into debt during its rule and claimed that the BJP governments in the Centre and Rajasthan were working to free peasants from farm loan.

He said Congress leaders "who are deep-rooted in corruption" would not understand the importance of crop loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000.

The Centre was working on strategies to double the income of farmers by 2022, whereas the Congress is politicising farmers' issues, Patra said on the sidelines of a BJP media workshop organised here.

"People did not believe in the previous UPA dispensation, but they trust the Narendra Modi-led government and believe that India's economy is growing fast under this rule," the BJP leader said.

He appreciated the Rajasthan government and its schemes such as Bhamashah Yojna, Grameen Gaurav Path and Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojna, saying the state government was working on the Centre's development path.