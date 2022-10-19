Kharge vs Tharoor: Counting of votes to pick new Congress president begins 

The counting of votes to pick the new Congress president, who will be the first non-Gandhi to lead the party in more than 24 years, began at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi on October 19.

The contest for the party’s top post is between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

Ballot boxes from state units have been brought to the party’s headquarters for the counting exercise. As many as 9,500 Congress delegates cast their votes in the presidential polls and a voter turnout of 96 percent was recorded on October 17.

Senior leaders and supporters of Kharge and Tharoor reached the Congres headquarters where votes were being counted by the party’s central election authority members.

The result is expected by 4pm. The 80-year-old Kharge is the firm favourite to take over from Sonia Gandhi. A leader with over 45 years of experience, Kharge, who was elected MLA for nine times in a row from Karnataka, is at present a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Tharoor, 66, represents Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, his third stint as a member of the lower house of Parliament.

The last person from outside the Gandhi family to lead the Congress was Sitaram Kesri, who held the position from 1996 to 1998.

Sonia Gandhi took over from Kesri in 1998 and served as party chief till 2017 after which her son, Rahul Gandhi, was the Congress leader. Rahul quit as the president on July 3, 2019, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the general elections.