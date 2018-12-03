App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress practises caste, religion based politics: Piyush Goyal

Defending incumbent Vasundhara Raje, Goyal said she had inherited the state from the Congress in a poor financial condition but her efforts had pulled it out of 'bimaru' (sick) category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal accused the Congress of indulging in politics of religion and caste.

Addressing a press conference in Rajasthan which goes to polls on December 7, the Union Railways Minister said: "Congress has always done politics based on religion and caste whereas the BJP never asks anyone his/her caste or religion. It believes in the motto of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'."

Defending incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Goyal said she had inherited the state from the Congress in a poor financial condition but her efforts had pulled it out of 'bimaru' (sick) category.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.