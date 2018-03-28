App
Mar 28, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress poster spotted in Cambridge Analytica ex-CEO's London office: Report

Even though Nix said nothing about Cambridge Analytica's operations in India in the documentary, the poster seemed to be there to showcase one of the company's big clients.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A poster of the Congress party's symbol was spotted at the London office of Cambridge Analytica's former CEO Alexander Nix in a documentary released last year, The Economic Times reported.

The Congress had denied any links with Cambridge Analytica, which was recently accused of stealing Facebook data to influence elections.

The documentary, titled 'Secrets of the Silicon Valley', was released by journalist and tech blogger Jamie Bartlett.

The second part of the two-part documentary series shows a poster of the 'hand' symbol of the Congress party, along with its slogan 'Development for all' behind Nix as he stands up to greet Bartlett.

The UK-based whistleblower on Wednesday posted information on social media that claimed to expose the British consultancy's work in India dating back to 2003.

Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, had told MPs during his evidence before the UK Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee on Tuesday that the company had worked "extensively" in India and that he believes Congress was one of its clients.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, the 28-year-old also named the Janata Dal (United) as a client during the 2010 Bihar elections and brought up some caste surveys carried out in Uttar Pradesh by SCL – Cambridge Analytica's parent company.
 "I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL's past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question – yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like," Wylie tweeted.
 

