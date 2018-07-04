Congress politician and businessman seek Rs 25 lakh in damages for being trapped in GMDA lift

Congress spokesperson Suresh Rod and Gurgaon-based businessman Baljit Singh had to endure an ordeal during their visit to the Geographic Information System (GIS) Division of GMDA at district labour court in Mini Secretariat, Gurugram. They were trapped inside the building’s lift for over 45 minutes on Friday and have sought damages worth Rs. 25 lakh each from the district administration.

As per a report in The Times of India, around 12 noon on Friday, Singh and Rod went to the mini secretariat building to meet a few government officials. They took the lift to reach the third floor but it got stuck on the second floor. They waited for 5 minutes for the elevator to roll again before calling the elevator control room. To their dismay, they found out that the attendant would only return after an hour. Calling the police control room multiple times was also futile.

"The lift doors were of steel and were not easy to open. We shouted for help, but to no avail. We then called the head of the GIS, who immediately rushed to the spot along with his team," Rodd said.

With the help of the GIS team, the duo managed to prise themselves out of the lift. A legal notice had been served to the Haryana government through the district collector and the PWD secretary, seeking compensation within a period of two months. "If the compensation is not paid, we would approach a court of law to file legal proceedings against the authorities concerned," Baljit added.

Singh added that it was the duty of the district administration to maintain the lifts in the government building and ensure safety and security of its users. Out of the two elevators in the building, one is defunct. The onus of maintaining the elevators is on the Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking about this matter, Rao Narbir Singh, PWD minister, said: "This is a serious matter and directions will be issued to examine the elevators and ensure they are in proper working condition. This is the first such incident that has come to our notice and the lift’s contractor has been asked to examine the elevator and submit a report within two days."

Friday’s incident is not an exception in the city as there have been several similar incidents reported over the last few years.