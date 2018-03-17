App
Mar 17, 2018 01:39 PM IST

Congress Plenary session: BJP spreading anger, hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading hatred and anger, and said the Congress was the only party that would take the country forward by fostering an environment of amity and love.

PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading hatred and anger, and said the Congress was the only party that would take the country forward by fostering an environment of amity and love.

In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary session, Gandhi said the Congress's hand (election symbol) is the only one that would unite India and take it forward, and reminded partymen that it followed the ideology of love.

The difference between the BJP and the Congress was that while they spread anger and hatred, "we spread love and brotherhood", he said.

He also said that the Congress party under him would take the seniors and the youths together as the tradition of the Congress party was to embrace change without forgetting its past and legacy.

"If the youths have to take the Congress forward, it cannot be done without the experience the party veterans. My task is to be take them together," he said.

Representatives of the party have fought hard to keep the Congress ideology alive. Senior leaders of the Congress will guide the youths and take the party forward, he added.

Taking a jibe at the present dispensation, Gandhi said that crores of youths in the country, looking up to Modi, are not finding any anything as there were no jobs.

"The country is tired of what is happening under the current government. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation," he said.

"Come what may, this country belongs to everyone, every religion, every caste and every person and the Congress party is for everyone and we will not leave anyone behind," he added.

