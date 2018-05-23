Congress playing second fiddle to regional parties: Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that the Congress is playing second fiddle to the regional parties in the country and it has lost the status of a national party.

It is playing the role of a regional party as a second fiddle to the parties like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the JD(S), he said.

"Our party president, Amit Shah, has said the BJP will rule for the next fifty years as there is no other leader in the country other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Das said at a press conference here.

"Is there any national party other than the BJP? No! No national party is there in the country or in the state other than the BJP," Das said.

Das claimed that the BJP would win two-thirds majority in the 2019 Assembly elections and and all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 general elections.

Das also alleged there was no need of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for Jharkhand.

"The JMM is a family party and the people know it," he said.

He also said that Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi had been rejected by the people of his constituency in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"How can Babulal Marandi become leader of Jharkhand when the people of his constituency rejected him in the polls," Das said.

Talking about the Congress, Das said Congress is a "maa-beta" (mother and son) party.

"Dynastic politics will not have any impact60 per cent to 70 per cent of the youth irrespective of caste/religion are looking forward for development and they are with the prime minister."

He cited an example as to how hundred per cent tribal women were in the 'Adivasi Vikas Samiti' in Simdega in Jharkhand and they are taking up the development works themselves in their region.