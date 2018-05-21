Congress opposes proposed changes in civil services allocation

The Congress today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "main objective is to destroy institutions" as it opposed the proposed changes in the civil services allocation. It also took a swipe at the ruling NDA, saying it should be renamed as NPA due to piling bad loans under its government.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala hit out at the prime minister alleging that he has unleashed a "sinister proposal" to destroy the all-India civil services merit.

"MODI- ‘Main Objective to Destroy Institutions'.

"Modiji has unleashed a sinister proposal to destroy the All India Civil Services Merit!

"Adding ‘Foundation Marks' will demolish UPSC's merit list giving leeway to executive to tamper the merit as per their whims. Unpardonable!," he said on Twitter.

The central government is considering a major change in the allocation of services to successful candidates of civil services examination.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked the department concerned to examine if the services can be allocated after the completion of foundation course, according to an official communique.

The duration of foundation course for officers of almost all the services is three months.

At present, service allocation to the candidates selected on the basis of civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is made well before the commencement of the foundation course.

The PMO has desired to examine if service allocation/cadre allocation to probationers selected on the basis of the examination can be made after foundation course, as per the communication sent by the Personnel Ministry to different cadre-controlling authorities.

Claiming that non-performing assets (NPAs) rose during the current government, Surjewala said, "Banks in peril, People's money unsafe, Defaulters 'Loot' and 'Escape'!

"Bad loans of private banks rise by a whopping 317 pc under Modi Government - Rs 26,112 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,09,076 crore in 2017-18.

"Banks in peril, people's money unsafe. 'NDA' should be renamed as ‘NPA'.

"NPA's of all banks rise by 230 pc - from Rs 2,51,054 crore in March 2014 to Rs 8,31,141 crore in December 2017," he also said on Twitter.