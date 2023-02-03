 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress objects to introduction of private member's bill seeking repeal of Places of Worship Act

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

The Congress member said the enactment of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act laid to rest various issues relating to places of worship.

The bill could not be taken up as the House was adjourned for the day following an uproar by Opposition members over the Adani issue. (Representative Image)

The Congress has strongly objected to the introduction in the Rajya Sabha of a private member's bill which seeks to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022 was listed for introduction in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday by BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav.  The bill could not be taken up as the House was adjourned for the day following an uproar by Opposition members over the Adani issue.

Congress MP Naseer Hussain gave a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat objecting to the introduction of the bill.

In his notice, Hussain said he objects to the bill as it tends to adversely disturb the social fabric, shared living and age-old brotherhood of our society and create communal disharmony.