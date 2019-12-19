App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, NCP, other parties set up front to protest CAA, NRC

These parties have come together under a front, called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan here, a release issued by the front said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest here on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

It dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC as "unconstitutional and discriminatory".

Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.

The front, in its release, said December 19 is historically significant as it was in this day in 1927 that freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshan Singh went to the gallows.

They symbolise the rich heritage of the country's freedom struggle and communal harmony led by Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders, it said.

"The Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government," it said.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #India #NRC #Politics

