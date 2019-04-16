App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress-NCP leaderless, struggled to find candidates: Uddhav Thackeray

'Congress-NCP alliance is leaderless and rudderless... They even struggled to find candidates,' he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said Tuesday that the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra lacked both leaders and direction.

The Sena-BJP alliance will win all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Thackeray said, addressing a campaign rally for sitting MP and Sena candidate Anandrao Adsul here.

"Congress-NCP alliance is leaderless and rudderless... They even struggled to find candidates," he said.

Saying that the strike carried out by the Indian Air Force on a terrorist training camp at Balakot taught a lesson to Pakistan, Thackeray asserted that for "a strong and safe nation", prime minister Narendra Modi must get another term in office.

The steps taken by the NDA government for farmers' welfare were bearing fruit, the Sena chief said.

Referring to alleged scams that took place during the Congress-NCP regime in the state, Thackeray said if these parties came back to power, the country would plunge into "darkness".

Polling for the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in eastern Maharashtra will be held on April 18.

Among the 24 candidates in the fray, prominent ones are Adsul, independent candidate Navneet Rana who is supported by the Congress and NCP, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Gunwant Deopare and BSP's Arun Wankhade.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

