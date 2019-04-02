Congress-NCP campaign set to 'shame' govt on broken poll promises

"Laaj kashi vaatat nahi" (how come they do not feel ashamed) is the question the Congress-NCP combine will pose to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in their media and social media campaign for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The two opposition parties on Tuesday announced a joint campaign that aims to shame the ruling dispensation on its "failure" to fulfil poll promises over the past five years.

The campaign will be launched in print, electronic and social media and will seek an account from the BJP-Shiv Sena on a range of issues including agrarian distress, women's safety, education and jobs, Congress-NCP leaders said at their joint briefing here.

Addressing reporters, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik and Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said the campaigns content and details were worked out by the two parties voluntarily.

"The campaign aims to highlight the poor show of the BJP and Shiv Sena. How come they not feel ashamed to seek votes despite not fulfilling old poll promises? And therefore, the tag line which speaks the mind of the people," Malik said while explaining the finer points of the campaign.

Dalwai said the Narendra Modi government had put the country's economy in a precarious position and claimed the poor, farmers, youth, small traders, Dalits, minorities, tribals and other sections of the society found themselves jeopardised under the BJP's watch.

"The sentiment among the people is they (government) should answer on these issues," he added.

The parties have also come out with short clips on issues such as farmers' suicide, education, women's safety, as well as alleged failure of the Centre's Ujjwala LPG scheme and others.

On the issue of women's safety, the Congress and NCP have latched onto BJP MLA Ram Kadam's "will kidnap the girl despite her rejection if a boy seeks his help" to bolster its point.

The NCP-Congress clip shows a character impersonating the BJP lawmaker delivering the remark after a complaint is made to him against some youngsters teasing girls.

Kadam, a MLA from Ghatkopar, had found himself at the centre of a controversy in September last year when a video of him allegedly promising to abduct women, for men who seek his help, went viral on social media.

The MLA had made the claim at a dahi handi event.