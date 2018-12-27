Congress must apologise for injustice to Muslim women: Amit Shah as LS pass Triple Talaq bill

Describing the passage of the Triple Talaq bill as a historic step to ensure equality and dignity of Muslim women, BJP chief Amit Shah demanded apology from the Congress for decades of injustice.

Lok Sabha passed the bill on December 27 which criminalises the practice of instant Triple Talaq with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the govt for successfully passing the bill in Lok Sabha and said it is "a historic step to ensure equality, dignity of Muslim women".

He further said Congress and other parties must apologise for decades of injustice towards Muslim women.

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha when its demand was rejected.