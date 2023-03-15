 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress MPs demand summoning of SEBI chief, other officials on Adani-Hindenburg issue; BJP members oppose

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

Manish Tewari of the Congress raised the demand during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance but BJP members opposed it saying the issue was sub-judice.

Congress MPs on Wednesday sought examining of SEBI and RBI chiefs, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies by a parliamentary panel on finance to ascertain whether there were any failures on their part on the Adani issue.

Tewari was supported by party colleagues Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, TMC MP Saugata Roy and BJD's Pinaki Misra and Amar Patnaik during the meeting, sources said.

They added that BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, SS Ahluwalia and Sushil Kumar Modi strongly opposed the demand saying the issue is sub-judice as the Supreme Court is looking into the issue and has set up a committee in this regard.