Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil suspended for remainder of Budget Session for filming House proceedings

Feb 10, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

Thereafter, a motion was adopted to suspend Patil for the remainder of the Budget Session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.

