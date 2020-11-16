PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MP Manish Tewari tests positive for COVID-19

The former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting said "all those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution.”

PTI

Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Tewari got himself tested after running mild fever.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 am last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning. Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far,” the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib said in a tweet.

The former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting said "all those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution.”
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 07:54 pm

